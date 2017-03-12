Dougherty awarded as patient safety hero

Registered nurse Kathy Dougherty was presented with Carroll Hospital's December Patient Safety Hero Award. An associate at the hospital since 1990, Dougherty received the award for her diligence and persistence in making sure an important piece of equipment in her department worked correctly.

Created by the Josie King Foundation, the Patient Safety Hero Award is presented to caregivers who work hard to create a culture of patient safety within their health care organization. The award honors those who set an example for others and inspire positive change. From a year's worth of honorees one Patient Safety Hero of the Year will be announced at an annual banquet.