Dillow inducted into Md. Senior Citizens Hall of Fame

Carroll Lutheran Village resident and Board of Trustees members Roberta "Bobbie" Dillow has been inducted into the Maryland Senior Citizens Hall of Fame. She was one of 50 older adults in Maryland to be inducted at Michael's Eighth Avenue in Glen Burnie on Oct. 26. The Maryland Senior Citizens Hall of Fame honors Maryland residents age 65 and older who are active volunteers and have made an outstanding contribution to improve the lives of others in their community.

Dillow was nominated by Carroll Lutheran Village for her service to the Village as well as with many other organizations and initiatives within Carroll as well as Howard County. She has served as a member of the Board of Trustees for Carroll Lutheran Village since 2013, serving on the Fund Development and Governance Committees and the Governance and Organizational Identity Task Force. In addition to her service on the Board of Trustees, Dillow contributes to the spiritual life of Carroll Lutheran Village by assisting with Sunday worship services as a lector, greeter or acolyte, and helping the chaplain with any need to serve the spiritual needs of fellow residents. She serves on the Residents' Association Health Care Committee and Nominating Committee.

She is also a member of the Board of Trustees for Carroll Lutheran School, where she has served as secretary and chairs the Governance Committee, has worked with the school administrator to review all school contracts and the faculty handbook, and has helped organize and host the annual volunteer breakfast.

Dillow served on the Howard County Community College Board of Trustees from 2002 through 2015, holding all leadership positions available as well as chairing board committees. She also served on the executive committee of the Maryland Association of Community Colleges, which represents the collective legislative needs of all community colleges in Maryland. She is a Daily Record Circle of Excellence winner, having been named one of the top 100 women in Maryland three or more times (1998, 2006 and 2013). This award recognizes women who are making an impact through their leadership, community service and mentoring.