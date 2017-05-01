How to reduce distracted driving in same way as drunk driving? Shame

Jay A. Winsten, associate dean of the Harvard School of Public Health, helped popularize the concept of the designated driver in the United States. Now he wants to try to do the same for distracted driving. (Harvard University, Sarah Shole)

Jay A. Winsten, associate dean of the Harvard School of Public Health, helped popularize the concept of the designated driver in the United States. Now he wants to try to do the same for distracted driving.

I think media was key in shaping public attitudes and expectations. Within five years of its establishment in 1980, Mothers Against Drunk Driving had created 500 local affiliates that were mounting sit-ins at statehouses to demand tougher laws. . . None of that exists around distracted driving. Q: How did you latch onto the idea of using the designated driver to fight drunken driving? A: I didn't invent the concept. It was invented in Scandinavia. And there had even been a couple of short-term projects in the U.S., local ones. In the Washington, D.C. area, the Washington Regional Alcohol Program (WRAP), [which is] still under way today - that was the first project I heard about. . . [W]hat I saw in that was, it promotes a new social norm and expectation that the driver doesn't drink. The concept lent social legitimacy to the non-drinking role. Q: What happened next? The slogan we settled on was, "The designated driver is the life of the party." So it's all about taking care of your friends. It's not just an individualistic thing. It's all about small group behavior and supporting each other. Q: You say you also had to be careful how you framed the designated driver campaign. Why? A: There were critics of the designated driver concept who said, "Yeah, well, you're giving license to everyone else to get drunk. You're encouraging abusive drinking." And so the way we framed the message is, "If you drink, drink only in moderation and choose a designated driver who didn't drink at all." Q: What happened next? A: We had all three major networks on board, and they produced [public service advertisements] at their own expense that they aired in prime time, featuring the stars of their own shows promoting the concept from 10 to 20 times a week in peak periods. We were able to generate a lot of news coverage. But the key breakthrough was the Hollywood component. . . That's where we were able to model the behavior. And that's where we were able to kind of help to reinforce the stigma that was already beginning to evolve around drunk driving. Q: What made you decide to involve Hollywood? A: The "a-ha moment" there was in the New York City Harvard Club, where I was having breakfast with my most important professional mentor: former CBS president Frank Stanton, who was a friend and donor to Harvard and the like. He would say, 'You're doing great work with news and advertising but you're missing the boat,' and he made the argument about entertainment programming. And he introduced me then to Grant Tinker who had recently left the chairmanship of NBC to return to L.A. as a producer. And Grant took me under his wing and introduced me to the CEOs of all the major studio TV divisions. And through them, I spent 25 work-weeks in L.A. meeting one on one with about 250 executive producers and senior writers and the like. And out of that, 160 prime time TV episodes emerged with the designated driving message over a four year period starting in November '88, at the end of the writer's strike. I was lucky about the writer's strike—the writers had nothing to do but meet with me. . . Q: Did it work? A: We were able to generate, according to the trade press, in excess of $100 million per year in donated print and mostly television air time for the designated driver message, all with a budget of $300,000—and largely by working with the Hollywood creative community, where TV writers were depicting the use of designated drivers right in the scripts of all the top prime time shows - like "L.A. Law," "Cheers," and "The Cosby Show." And what that did was model the behavior. And it turns out there's research supporting what's called social learning theory that [Albert] Bandura at Stanford was the leader on. And what that says is that you can learn vicariously by watching characters in fictional programming, that you can learn a lot about accepted behavior and social norms. Q: It sounds like the sort of impact "Will & Grace" had on changing American attitudes on LGBT issues, correct? A: Agreed. Because we each got to know someone. Gay people were no longer strangers. Also, the power of story-telling is an extremely important strategy for generating change around attitudes and social norms. Q: You say that you'd like to build this new campaign on surveys showing people are increasingly fearful that the other guy is going to cause a serious crash because of distracted driving—and then use that to make people more attentive as drivers. Can you explain? A: Forty-five percent also say they tend to drive defensively today, which suggests they may be receptive to messaging about protecting themselves from other drivers. [T]he way to do that is to strengthen their defensive driving skills and to broaden that from defensive driving to attentive driving. Attentive driving—the promise of a campaign would be—will help to protect you against threats posed by other drivers. So we're flipping it around. Q: How would such a campaign work? A: This approach kind of taps into a preexisting fear—which is how deodorant advertisers kind of earn their keep. They raise a fear, but then they offer a solution immediately: you can go into a store and for $3.99 you can take care of it. So how do we package the concept of attentive driving and make attentive driving cool? [H]ow do we mobilize kids—among other target groups —as interveners? And also other adult passengers in vehicles who are also worried about the other driver and who want their driver to be focusing on scanning for the environment [and] maintaining situational awareness . . . The Air Force has a saying that the key difference between a good pilot and a dead pilot is situational awareness. Likewise in football: They say [Patriots football coach Bill] Belichick is a genius teaching situational awareness on the football field. It's true in the operating room in the medical environment. Q: How does distraction interfere with situational awareness? A: If you're deeply engaged in a phone conversation, even if you're not holding the phone, and you're looking straight down the road and so you have this idea you're paying attention . . .[w]hat people don't realize is that they develop tunnel vision.