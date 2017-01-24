Trump to auto chiefs: environmental regulations 'out of control'

President Donald Trump told the chief executives of the country's largest automobile manufacturers Tuesday that environmental regulations are "out of control" and pledged to make it easier for the companies to open assembly plants in the United States.

Trump said that a "very big push" is underway to expand all manufacturing in the U.S. in an effort to create more of the long-term manufacturing jobs that he promised on the campaign trail. Many of the states where Trump scored victories, including Ohio and Michigan, are home to many U.S. auto plants.

Tuesday's meeting comes after Trump has taken to Twitter several times in recent weeks to lambaste automobile companies who manufacture cars in Mexico, where labor is cheaper and export laws more favorable. He has threatened to penalize companies who don't build in the U.S. with a hefty border tax.

Chief executives Mary Barra of General Motors, Mark Fields of Ford and Sergio Marchionne of Fiat Chrysler attended the meeting, along with other top executives from their companies.

Trump said he plans to focus on "real regulations that mean something" and eliminate those that he finds to be inhospitable to business. The executives declined to answer questions after the meeting, including whether the president cited any specific regulations he would cut.

"I am, to a large extent, an environmentalist, I believe in it, but it's out of control," Trump said.

Vice President Mike Pence, Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Senior Adviser Jared Kushner were also in the meeting.

Trump met Monday with business leaders from a smattering of industries, including Fields and Tesla CEO Elon Musk. The president reportedly told executives that he intends to eliminate a majority regulations and "massively" cut corporate taxes, but that in return those companies must keep production in the U.S. and preserve American jobs.

The CEOs were told to devise a "series of actions" that will boost U.S. manufacturing and submit those plans to Trump within the next 30 days.

"I come out with a lot of confidence that the president is very, very serious about making sure that the United States economy is going to be strong and have policies on tax, regulatory or trade to drive that," Fields told reporters after Monday's meeting. "That encourages all of us as CEOs as we make decisions going forward. It was a very, very positive meeting."

Though Trump spoke often on the campaign trail about the need to revive manufacturing across the economy, he narrowed in on the automotive industry in particular in the weeks following his election. Through his Twitter account, he separately criticized Ford, GM and Toyota for plans to build certain cars in Mexico and then sell them in the U.S.

Trump threatened automotive companies that build abroad with a 35 percent tariff on goods imported to the U.S. for sale. That topic was discussed at length with executives at Monday's meeting, and whether Trump has the power to impose such a tax on select companies has been called into question.

Conversely, Trump has also praised automakers who pledged to invest in the U.S. and add jobs here - often taking credit for those decisions even when companies said they had been in the works for months or years. This month alone, Ford, Fiat Chrysler, GM, Toyota and Hyundai pledged to spend billions of dollars in the U.S. over the next several years on new factories, expanded production and hiring.

The Washington Post's David Nakamura contributed to this report.