Female engineers drive auto industry forward

Wednesday, February 15 is Women's Day at the 2017 Chicago Auto Show. In addition to women-oriented programming, tickets for women are $7, instead of $13.

Women influence over 80 percent of all new car purchases, yet they make up just a little over one-quarter of the automotive industry's workforce, despite representing about half of the U.S. workforce overall, according to a 2015 Bureau of Labor Statistics report.

The century-old auto industry is slowly beginning to have its workforce reflect its customers. At the end of 2013, Mary Barra became the first woman to lead any major automaker when she became CEO of General Motors. Michelle Christensen was the first woman to lead a design team on a supercar with the stunning 2016 Acura NSX.

From test labs to the boardroom, women continue to advance in an industry once overwhelmingly dominated by men. And they're making their presence felt. Here are a few of them.

Running GM manufacturing worldwide: Alicia Boler Davis has what seems like an impossible task: oversee 170 General Motors facilities globally. The new executive vice president of GM global manufacturing has personally visited the larger operations — and many of the smaller ones.

Boler Davis, who reports to CEO and Chairman Barra, began her GM career in 1994 as a manufacturing engineer at the Midsize/Luxury Car Division in Warren, Mich.

"After 18 years in manufacturing or manufacturing engineering, it's an adjustment," she said of her 2012 move to executive roles. "So I wanted to come in and listen to my team. I met with my peers to see what was going well and what we should focus on. I came in wanting to have fresh eyes and thought, basing my views on what was actually happening and looking at it from a global perspective."

The overarching vision for global manufacturing is to be lean and flexible, with a focus on quality, said Boler Davis, who has degrees from Northwestern University, Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and Indiana University.

While automation in manufacturing plants is evolving industrywide, Boler Davis said GM uses the technology discreetly. "We don't apply automation for automation's sake, and the same with robots. We have a number of tools that we have available."

As for working with Barra, Boler Davis calls her boss inclusive and collaborative. "She's very focused on the customer and she solicits input from the team," she said. "It's a collaborative team where we discuss issues and debate. Mary's been here at GM for a long time, so she has a broad knowledge. But she's very supportive. She challenges you and is focused on winning."

Leading FCA electrical engineering team: In this age of technology, Christine Barman has her hands full. As the new head of electrical and electronics engineering at Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Barman oversees electrical and electronic systems and component engineering for the entire lineup.

In addition to making sure electrical systems work, they must also work with technologies such as passive safety electronics, infotainment, driver assistance and autonomy for current and future programs — basically, everything other than powertrains.

"We look at what would be to the consumer's benefit, to make sure we're focusing on technology that consumers are going to appreciate," she said.

To that end, her team frequently conducts consumer clinics during which prospective customers review advanced technologies. "Sometimes we'll see if people are still interested, or if we should we change the design," she said.

That requires flexibility within planned timelines. Software-based changes are easier because vehicle infrastructures remain the same. Things like hardware modifications or sensor integration take longer. It all depends on the complexity.

In last year's fourth quarter, for example, FCA launched its next-generation Uconnect system in 2017 Chrysler 300, Jeep Compass, and Dodge Charger and Challenger models. The system will be included later in other vehicles, but in an orderly fashion, Barman said.

"Over time we try to improve designs and cost-optimize so that we can offer more technology," said Barman, who joined the company in 1994 as part of the Chrysler Institute of Engineering program.

Tackling vehicle noise, vibration at GM: Trista Shieffer leads a team at General Motors to diminish wind noise, squeaks and rattles in new vehicles.

What customers expect is somewhat subjective. That's why Schieffer's team also uses consumer focus groups to better understand what people want.

"We're the voice of the customer when it comes to expectation," said Schieffer, who began her career at GM as a noise and vibration test and analysis engineer.

Part of the challenge is integrating standards with the growing swell of new onboard technology, much of which is now standard.

"We're always looking for solutions to implement new technology that's coming into the vehicle and the impact on the customer," said Schieffer, who has engineering degrees from Purdue University and Michigan Technological University. "The job continues to evolve with each new technology to better predict the capability of new vehicles."

She always knew she wanted to be an engineer, though, at least since grade school, when her father, a design engineer, took her along on Take Our Daughters to Work Day. Schieffer recalls playing on his computer, drawing things all day.

"I liked math and science, and I had an eighth-grade female math teacher who encouraged me," said the Minnesota native, who spends time encouraging girls 8-13 years old to pursue engineering. "No one said I couldn't do it, so it didn't cross my mind."

Mary Chapman is a freelance writer.