GM to launch Maven car-sharing service in Baltimore

General Motors will launch its Maven car-sharing service in Baltimore on Wednesday, debuting a fleet of 40 Chevrolets and GMCs that can be rented at 20 locations in the city.

The service, already available in more than a dozen cities including Washington and New York, uses a mobile application to display the make, model and pricing of the available cars at lots around the city. Users submit their credit card and drivers license information, and the app uses Bluetooth to let them unlock and start the reserved cars.

GM's Maven service joins a crowded car sharing economy on the streets of Baltimore. It will compete with traditional car-rental companies, taxis, ride-share companies Uber and Lyft, and other car-sharing operations such as Zipcar and Turo.

But the interest of General Motors, which has long relied on sale of its cars to consumers, in the sharing economy of short-term rentals reflects changing attitudes toward the necessity of car ownership, particularly in urban areas, observers said.

Baltimore's growing population of young people and its notorious lack of parking make it a prime market, said Scott Hall, general manager for Maven's Greater Washington/Baltimore area, who lives in Oella.

CLASS OF 2018: From all-new 2018 performance crossovers like the Alfa Romeo Stelvio to the first-ever Volkswagen Atlas seven-seat family SUV, not to mention a few sports cars and off-road trucks in between, there is a robust market of new cars heading to dealer lots this year. For new concept vehicles, check out this separate gallery>>>

"Being in Baltimore, you know how hard it is to park in so many neighborhoods," he said. "And with millennials, we've seen the desire less for car ownership and more for experiences."

Because of the city's parking issues, Maven organized its Baltimore fleet to be heavy on Chevy Cruzes, a compact sedan and hatchback that are the smallest and least expensive — $8 per hour; $80 per day — vehicles the service offers, Hall said.

Vehicles may be rented by the hour or day. There are no membership or application fees, and gas and insurance are included.

The service also offers Chevrolet Malibu mid-sized sedans as wells as the Chevy Tahoe and the GMC Acadia sport utility vehicles. The vehicles, all 2016 and 2017 models, are outfitted with On-Star, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Sirius XM satellite radio.

The vehicles will be available at lots in Mount Vernon, Fell's Point, Federal Hill, Station North, Bolton Hill, the Inner Harbor and near Johns Hopkins University. Users must return the vehicles to the same location where they picked them up.

Mavens aims to place its cars near emerging developments that draw people who want to save money by opting out of car ownership, Hall said. Penn Station provided another opportunity: Washingtonians and New Yorkers coming off a train.

"Really, what people often need is last-mile transit," Hall said.

Andrew Farkas, director of the Urban Mobility and Equity Center at Morgan State University, said the emerging ride- and car-sharing firms are stepping in where traditional transit has fallen short.

Gov. Larry Hogan canceled in 2015 the $2.9 billion Red Line light rail project that would have run east-west across Baltimore, and the Maryland Transit Administration is engineering a $135 million overhaul of its long-maligned local bus system, which the governor himself dubbed "abysmal."

"The transit systems in Baltimore are not well coordinated," Farkas said. "There is only so much you can do with the bus network, and when your rail systems are as disjointed as they are, it makes sense that car-sharing has a market."

The appeal is also apparent for young professionals who don't own a car but want to go, for example, to IKEA to buy furniture for an apartment or row home in the city, said Kerry Tan, an assistant professor of economics at Loyola University Maryland's Sellinger School of Business.

"If you're fresh out of college and live in Fed or Fells and you just need a car for a day, something like Maven would be really useful," Tan said.

It's a niche the membership-based ZipCar already targets. ZipCar already offers 250 cars from a variety of makes at dozens of locations around Baltimore. Its rental rates range from $8 to $10 an hour for such cars as Volkswagen Golfs, Honda Fits and Ford Focuses, after a membership fee of $7 a month or $70 a year.

While smaller in scale, GM Maven doesn't require users to pay a fee. That may be because GM sees another opportunity in it.

Auto manufacturers have been watching the ride- and car-sharing economies warily, Tan said, and GM's move likely is aimed at getting young people who don't own cars behind the wheel of its vehicles. Such short-term rentals deploy the vehicles in a way that produces revenue and also can become real-life test drives for potential car buyers.

"I totally see this as a play towards attracting the millennial consumer base," he said. "This will help allow young professionals to get away with not owning a car in the first place. That's what these car manufacturers are concerned about. This might be their play to kind of counter that."

