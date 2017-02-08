Winter Storm Watch issued for Carroll

Don't let the record-setting warmth fool you as we could wake up with several inches of snow on the ground Thursday morning.

A Winter Storm Watch has been posted for Carroll and parts of the region with a wide range of accumulation possible. Areas along the Pennsylvannia line could see about 5 inches, while farther south will be in the 1 to 3 around the Baltimore-Washington metro areas.

Most of the accumulation will be on colder and grassy surfaces as the warmth the past few days should help as the pavement temperatures are warm enough that accumulation may be tough on those surfaces. But the heaviest precipitation may pass through Thursday morning in time for the morning commute.

February 8 to 9, 2017 snow National Weather Service The most likely snowfall ammount from Feb. 8 to 9, 2017 from the National Weather Service.

Tuesday we set a new record high as BWI reached 72 degrees breaking the previous record for February 7 of 64 set in 1904.

Wednesday will be a day of transition as the high will be around 60 around Carroll to near 70 south of Washington, D.C. But a strong cold front moves into the area during the day and cold air will arrive along with a precipitation by early Thursday morning.

Chance of February 8, 2017 snow National Weather Service There is a chance we could see several inches of snow overnight Wednesday according to the National Weather Service. The exact track of the storm system, combined with the swing in temperatures will impact how much accumulation we could see.

The system may start as rain, especially toward the metro areas, but will change to snow overnight. The heaviest bands of precipitation could come Thursday morning as the system moves off the coast.

Thursday's and Friday's highs will only be in the mid 30s. But we'll rebound into the 50s for the weekend. So goes the winter of 2016-17.