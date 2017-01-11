Icy roads cause school closures, lead to accidents

While temperatures soared past 50 degrees on Wednesday, early-morning ice on the roadways contributed to a few accidents around Carroll County, including one involving a salt truck, and caused Carroll County Public Schools to close.

A State Highway Administration salt truck overturned Wednesday morning, as the vehicle hit an icy patch just outside of the salt facility on Bushey Road. According to Maryland State Police, the vehicle overturned at about 8:45 a.m. on Bushey Road near Old Washington Road.

Chuck Gischlar, of the State Highway Administration, said the driver hit a wet spot down a steep hill and the full load of salt forced the back end up. No one was injured. The road remained open as SHA worked to remove the vehicle.

Meanwhile, CCPS used its first snow day of the year in what turned out to be likely one of the warmer snow days Carroll students have experienced. The schools initially opted for a two-hour delay, but after re-evaluating decided to close.

Superintendent Stephen Guthrie said “it was an evolving decision” but that, ultimately, the school system “had no choice.”

Guthrie explained that evaporation’s cooling effect dropped road temperatures, which were low after a frigid weekend. While there was little or no ice at 4 a.m., there was lots of it by 5:30 a.m.

And the county had not done any pretreating.

“That was a factor in our consideration,” Guthrie said, noting there wasn’t time to treat all of the roads before students would have been leaving for school, even going in two hours late.

There was still ice on the roads at 8 a.m., when buses would have started traveling even with the delay, he said.

“This morning was especially a challenge,” Guthrie said, adding it was clear by 7:30 that the ice wasn’t going away.

While overnight precipitation moved out of the region and air temperatures were above freezing, there were still icy patches on area roads through the morning as pavement temperatures were still at or below the freezing point.

An MSP spokesperson said there had been several calls for collisions this morning, but most incidents involve vehicles sliding off of the road.

Clouds return tonight with another chance for showers overnight. Temperatures will only fall to the low 40s tonight, so there won't be a risk of icing.

The warmup continues Thursday as the high will be about 60. There is a slight chance for showers.

Another system returns on Saturday that could bring a wintry mix.