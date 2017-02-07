From spring to winter all on Wednesday

Buckle up as the next 36 hours are going to be a the wild weather swing as we'll go from spring to winter in about 12 hours on Wednesday.

Today, we'll likely break a record for the high, and then Wednesday we'll start off feeling like spring and finish with some accumulating snow.

The record high at BWI airport for February 7 is 64 set in 1904. We should easily break that as the highs across the region will be in the mid to upper 60s. We may see some passing showers this morning, but the sun may even peak out in the afternoon.

We should also break the record warm low for February 8, which is 44 set in 1965, as the overnight low tonight will only fall into the low 50s.

Wednesday will be a day of transition as the high will be around 60 around Carroll to near 70 south of Washington, D.C. But a strong cold front passes through the area during the day and cold air will arrive along with a chance of showers.

A low pressure system will cross the area Wednesday night and the current track takes it south of D.C. With the rapid cooling, the overnight low will be in the lower 30s, rain will change to snow and several inches are possible, especially on grassy areas. With the warmth the past few days pavement temps should help limit accumulation on the roads.

A weather advisory will likely be posted later as we could see more than 2 inches Wednesday night. Snow may hang around into Thursday morning, but quickly exit the system.

Thursday's and Friday's highs will only be in the mid 30s. But we'll rebound into the 50s for the weekend. So goes the winter of 2016-17.