The Tuesday morning commute could be messy as another batch of snow showers are possible across the region, especially in parts of northern Maryland.

The National Weather Service issued a special weather statement warning of a "potential winter commuting hazard" Tuesday morning. There is a 30- to 60-percent chance of snow showers across the Baltimore/Washington metro areas during the Tuesday morning commute. According to the National Weather Service statement, the showers could leave about a half-inch of snow on roadways.

"The best chance for accumulating snow will be north of Interstate 70 in north-central Maryland as well as north and east of the Baltimore Beltway in northeastern Maryland," the statement said. "If this threat does materialize during the Tuesday morning rush-hour, many roads could quickly turn icy. This could lead to dangerous traveling conditions, multiple accidents, and extensive delays."

Snow showers are expected to taper off or change over to rain during the day Tuesday as a warm front passes through the area. But some parts, especially higher elevations, of region may take longer to warm allowing snow to persist.

Any accumulation is expected to be light, with only about an inch possible. But the timing of the system could impact the rush hour.

Snow showers passed through the area on Monday. While there was a light dusting on the grass in some areas, roads mainly remained wet from the precipitation.

Rain showers could continue overnight Tuesday and more snow showers are possible on Wednesday. But little to no accumulation is expected.