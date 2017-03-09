Chance of snow showers Friday morning will usher in cold blast

Enjoy today as it will be the last mild spring-like day we may see for awhile. Thursday's high will climb into the mid 60s, but a strong cold front returns with a chance of snow showers Friday morning.

We are in for period of much colder temperatures, as highs will be in the 30s through the weekend and into early next week.

After enjoying the sun today, clouds will build into the area starting this afternoon. As a cold front approaches tonight, a low pressure system will develop and while precipitation will start as rain, it should turn to snow at some point by Friday morning.

The bulk of the precipitation and snow accumulation will be to our north. Because we've been warm the past few days, and temps overnight likely won't drop below freezing, there won't be much if any accumulation on the roads. But grassy areas could see a dusting, if the cold air covers the area fast enough.

Potential snowfall amounts according to the National Weather Service for March 10, 2017.

Cold air will filter into the area for the weekend as highs Saturday and Sunday will only be in the low 30s. The storm forecasters were watching for the weekend should stay well to our south and we should remain dry through the weekend.

Cold air remains in place into early next week and there are signs of a system developing in the area Tuesday that might bring another chance of winter precipitation.