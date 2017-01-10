Freezing Rain Advisory issued for this evening

There is a slight chance some areas could see some frozen precipitation this evening, but we are in for a warming trend this week as a series of fronts cross the area.

The National Weather Service issued a Freezing Rain Advisory for Carroll and areas north and west of Baltimore. The advisory runs from 6 p.m. Tuesday through 1 a.m. Wednesday.

A band of snow showers moved across the region Tuesday morning bringing a mix of snow and sleet to the area. Warm air is pushing into the area and the timing of it's arrival, coupled with the arrival of any precipitation could dictate what form of precipitation we see.

As temps warm, there is a chance of freezing rain tonight, but eventually the system will change to all rain by early Wednesday.

Today's high will be right around 30, and will continue to climb overnight. Wednesday's high will be close to 50 and we'll approach 60 on Thursday.

Wednesday could be a bit damp with the chance for showers both in the morning and evening. Thursday and Friday should be dry, before our next chance of precipitation returns Saturday and again could bring a wintry mix.