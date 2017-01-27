Shift to colder pattern begins this weekend

After enjoying a stretch of milder weather, we'll enter a colder pattern starting this weekend. The good news is there isn't much precipitation in the forecast so we shouldn't have to worry about any issues.
There's a chance of some flurries in the area as strong winds will push some of the lake effect mositure into the area. Far western Maryland is under a Winter Weather Advisory and could see between 4 and 8 inches of accumulation.
So far in January, we are 6.6 degrees above normal at BWI Airport for the month. But we'll be in a more typical pattern to close out the month. Highs will be around 40 today and Saturday and fall into the mid 30s through the middle of next week.
What a difference a year make as at this point a year ago we were still cleaning up after the blizzard.
Here's a look at the forecast through the weekend:
- Friday: A slight chance of flurries this morning, otherwise partly sunny with a high around 41. It will feel colder as the winds will be between 11 and 20 m.p.h. with gusts around 24. The overnight low around 27.
- Saturday: Partly sunny with a high around 40. Winds between 10 and 14 m.p.h. with gusts near 26 will make it feel colder.
- Sunday: Partly sunny with a high around 37 and an overnight low around 25.
- Monday: Partly sunny with a high around 34 and an overnight low around 22.