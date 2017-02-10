Sheriff's Office seeking information on missing woman

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is seeking information about a missing woman.

Kristin Marie Spurrier was reported missing from the Westminster area on Feb. 4, according to a sheriff's office press release. Spurrier is a 25-year-old, 5-foot, 5-inch, 125-pound caucasian female, accoding to the release.

Information gathered revealed that Spurrier may be in the Owings Mills area. She may be driving a 2010 gray Ford Fusion with Maryland plates 8CS8690.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Corp. Boone of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 410-386-2930.