Schedule of appearances for Gov. Hogan and other state officials visiting Carroll County Thursday May 11, 2017

Gov. Larry Hogan and other state officials are visiting Carroll County on Thursday May 11, 2017. Here is a list of scheduled appearances by various officials as announced by their offices.

Gov. Hogan

10:00 AM: Governor Hogan to hold Regional Cabinet Meeting (doors open at 9:15 AM). Carroll Community College, Scott Theater, 1601 Washington Road, Westminster, MD 21157

Governor Hogan to hold Regional Cabinet Meeting (doors open at 9:15 AM). Carroll Community College, Scott Theater, 1601 Washington Road, Westminster, MD 21157 1:15 PM: Governor Hogan to tour Carroll County Public Safety Training Center, 50 Kate Wagner Road, Westminster, MD 21157

Governor Hogan to tour Carroll County Public Safety Training Center, 50 Kate Wagner Road, Westminster, MD 21157 2:15 PM: Governor Hogan to speak with students at Hampstead Elementary School, 3737 Shiloh Road, Hampstead, MD 21074

Governor Hogan to speak with students at Hampstead Elementary School, 3737 Shiloh Road, Hampstead, MD 21074 3:15 PM: Governor Hogan to tour LandSeaAir, 861 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157

Governor Hogan to tour LandSeaAir, 861 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157 4:15 PM: Governor Hogan to visit ARC Carroll County, 180 Kriders Church Road, Westminster, MD 21158

Lt. Gov. Rutherford

10:00 AM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to deliver remarks at the Governor's Regional Cabinet Meeting, Carroll Community College, Scott Theater, 1601 Washington Road, Westminster, MD 21157

Lt. Governor Rutherford to deliver remarks at the Governor's Regional Cabinet Meeting, Carroll Community College, Scott Theater, 1601 Washington Road, Westminster, MD 21157 1:15 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to host Maryland Heroin and Opioid Educational Forum, Westminster High School, 1225 Washington Road, Westminster, MD 21157

Lt. Governor Rutherford to host Maryland Heroin and Opioid Educational Forum, Westminster High School, 1225 Washington Road, Westminster, MD 21157 2:30 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to tour Access Carroll Integrated Health Care, Access Carroll, Inc., 10 Distillery Drive, Westminster, MD 21157

Lt. Governor Rutherford to tour Access Carroll Integrated Health Care, Access Carroll, Inc., 10 Distillery Drive, Westminster, MD 21157 3:15 PM: Lt. Governor Rutherford to join Governor Hogan for tour of Land Sea Air Manufacturing, 861 Baltimore Blvd., Westminster, MD 21157

Natural Resources Secretary Belton

10 a.m.: Governor Hogan will convene a meeting of his cabinet at Carroll County Community College, Scott Center, 1601 Washington Road, Westminster (doors open at 9:15 a.m.).

Governor Hogan will convene a meeting of his cabinet at Carroll County Community College, Scott Center, 1601 Washington Road, Westminster (doors open at 9:15 a.m.). 1:30 p.m.: Secretary Belton will meet students who will showcase oyster reef balls they make in partnership with Lehigh Cement at Carroll County Career and Technology Center, Burns Memorial Hall, 706 Agricultural Center Drive, Westminster. (Read our past coverage)

Secretary Belton will meet students who will showcase oyster reef balls they make in partnership with Lehigh Cement at Carroll County Career and Technology Center, Burns Memorial Hall, 706 Agricultural Center Drive, Westminster. (Read our past coverage) 2 p.m.: Secretary Belton will join fellow members of the Governor’s Council on the Chesapeake Bay, known as the Bay Cabinet, also at Carroll County Career and Technology Center.

Secretary Belton will join fellow members of the Governor’s Council on the Chesapeake Bay, known as the Bay Cabinet, also at Carroll County Career and Technology Center. 4:30 p.m.: Secretary Belton will tour the TREE- Mendous Maryland facility at Clear Ridge Nursery, 3360 Lowman Lane, Union Bridge. (Read our coverage.)

Secretary Belton will tour the TREE- facility at Clear Ridge Nursery, 3360 Lowman Lane, Union Bridge. (Read our coverage.) 6 p.m.: Secretary Belton will tour Westminster City Park at 11 Longwell Ave., Westminster.

This will be updated as we get more information.