Roller coaster of a week for weather

If the Super Bowl wasn't enough of a roller coaster ride, this week's weather may be. We'll start off with highs in the 50s to near 60 this week, but there's also a chance of snow by the middle of the week. It's just another crazy week in our mild winter of 2016-17.

Monday will be sunny with a high in the low 50s. There is a slight chance of some showers overnight with a low around 41.

There's a better chance for showers Tuesday morning, and the high will climb to around 60. We'll likely set a new record overnight as the temperature will only fall to the low 50s.

Wednesday will start out warm as we again approach 60. But that will be early as a cold front passes through the area and showers return. Temps will fall about 40 degrees and we'll be around 30 Wednesday night.

Depending how quickly the change arrives, we may see some snow Wednesday night. It will be hard for much to accumulate after the warmth early in the week, so maybe an inch, mainly in higher elevations.

A chance of snow hangs around into Thursday as the highs only reach the mid 30s. We finish out the work week with another cold day on Friday, but it will be sunny.

We could see another warmup for the weekend.

