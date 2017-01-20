Rain returns for parts of the weekend

Rain returns today and will hand around for part of the weekend. There is a Freezing Rain Advisory to our north in Pennsylvania through 10 a.m.

Rain will move in later this morning, maybe by the end of the morning commute. It will pass through fairly quickly, clearing out by the end of the afternoon.

Today's high will be in the mid 40s. We'll warm up a bit this weekend as climb into the 50s for Saturday and Sunday. Both days may be a bit dreary, but Sunday brings the better chance for rain.

The rain should hang around for the start of next week. But our temperatures remain mild staying in the 40s and 50s.