Some morning fog will give way to a mild Wednesday as temperatures across the region will climb into the 50s. The fog could be dense in areas, so be careful driving this morning.

A cold front is sweeping across the region this morning and that will clear the fog and bring in drier air as winds switch from the northwest. There is a slight chance of showers with the front, but we may even see a few peaks of the sun today too.

We'll start to clear up tonight and Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high around 50.

The normal high for January is around 41 degrees. But we should be above normal most of the week.

Rain returns to the area on Friday and it could arrive around midday. So if you are headed to Washington for the Presidential Inaguration, plan accordingly.

Saturday should clear, before rain returns for Sunday.