Mild winter continues

It's Groundhog Day and whether you believe in the animal's prediction or follow more traditional forecasts, it looks like our mild winter will continue.

January 2017 will go down as one of the mildest we've seen in the more than a decade. According to data from BWI Airport, the official recording station for the region, we finished the month with an average temperature of 39 degrees which is 6 degrees above normal.

There were only three days that the high temperature was 32 degrees or below. We tied the record high on January 12 when we hit 70 degrees.

There was just .7 inches of snow recorded for the month. Total precipitation measured was 2.69 inches which was just .36 below normal.

Today we'll see a mix of clouds and sun as another disturbance stays to our north with snow showers and fluries crossing Pennsylvania and reaching into far Western Maryland.

This morning, Punxsutawney Phil, the famous groundhog from Punxsutawney, Pa., predicted six more weeks of winter. Phil isn't really known for his accuracy, as Times' reporter Jacob deNobel examined in this article last year.

A cold breeze will make it feel colder today even with highs in the mid 40s. We cool off a bit for the weekend with highs in the 30s, but the system moving in late in the weekend appears to not have much precipitation associated with it.

Looking ahead into next week, temps will climb back into the 40s and maybe even close to 50. So it looks like the mild weather will hang around, at least for now.