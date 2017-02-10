Light snow gives children day off from school Thursday

Light snow fell across Carroll early on Thursday causing Carroll County Public Schools to close for the day after initially calling for a two-hour delay.

According to data from the National Weather Service, 2.3 inches fell outside of Millers north east of Manchester. That was below the 5 inches predicted along the Pennsylvania line.

Thursday's snow was a stark contrast to the warmth the region saw earlier in the week. Tuesday and Wednesday saw new record high temperatures set at BWI airport as it reached 72 degrees. Tuesday's high broke the previous record for February 7 of 64 set in 1904 while the previous record for February 8 was 70 set in 1965.

ABOVE: The Westminster Community Pond before and after snow on Feb. 9. Photos by Ken Koons. (Use the slider to see the full images.)

The Carroll County Airport reached 68 on Tuesday and 63 on Wednesday according National Weather Service data.

Temps will remain cold today with highs in the but we'll rebound into the 50s for the weekend. There is a chance of late Saturday and into Sunday, but we're forecasted to stay in the 40s into next week.