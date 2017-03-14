Late-season storm brings snow and ice to Carroll

A late-season winter storm brought snow and ice to Carroll and the region. Early predictions of more than a foot of snow didn’t come to pass by Tuesday morning, as the mid-March winter storm dropped between 5 to 6 inches of snow throughout Carroll, with slightly higher accumulation along the northern border of the county.

Just before 9 a.m., Carroll County crews had already moved into phase two of the snow plan, which entails plowing and salting again, Jeff Castonguay, Director of Public Works for the county, said Tuesday morning.

They’ve been out all night taking care of things, and crews are out now reapplying salt to all main and secondary roads, he said. Workers will remain on staff throughout the evening to continue to take care of any more precipitation that comes, or any ice or snow drifts as winds pick up, Castonguay added.

Roads are driveable if need be, though he warned people to stay clear of going out and about unless necessary.

“The roads are in decent shape,” he said. “[But] if you don’t need to be on the road, don’t go out on the road.”

Castonguay said while there’s been freezing rain and winds, county roads haven’t iced over.

He also said winds could make things a little “sketchy” when it comes to power outages, though the county works closely with BGE.

“They have crews dedicated to Carroll County [in case of] any power outages,” he added.

The Maryland State Highway administration has 2,600 pieces of equipment out over the entire state, focusing on plowing and salting since late Monday, said Chantee Felix, a spokeswoman for the organization.

“We’ve been plowing in areas where we have snow and we’ve been salting [where there’s freezing rain],” she said.

Carroll County has mostly been a plowing operating with the snow it’s received, Felix said.

View photos from Tuesday's snowfall across Maryland.

SHA workers are now seeing issues with branches and debris on state roadways as ice coats the trees and the winds pick up.

Officials are urging people to stay off the road, or at least delay until 10 a.m. or noon if they absolutely have to go out, Felix said. They don’t want peple getting overconfident and trying to go out and drive, even though SHA has been working to clear roads, she said.

“There's still ice as a factor,” Felix added. “Stay home and sit tight if you can.

As of about 9:20 a.m., SHA didn’t see any road closures for state roads.

At this point, Castonguay said they’re hoping for “business as usual” on Wednesday. Crews are working to get roads cleared so Carroll County Public Schools staff can get out to the facilities and get snow removed, though he said he’s not sure what condition they’ll be at by the end of the day.

They’re doing everything they can on the county side to get things ready.

“We’re going to make every effort to get the roads clear enough for busses [Wednesday],” Castonguay said.

According to Keith Krichinsky, of Foot’s Forecast in Hampstead, the warmer air in the middle of the atmosphere turned much of the snow into sleet before falling. The denser sleet ended up packing down the snow that fell leading to a smaller, but slicker, accumulation on the grounds, roads and walkways.

Krichinsky said if the sleet turns to snow, Carroll can expect another 2 to 3 inches by the time the precipitation stops around 2 or 3 p.m. but if it stays warm enough to remain sleet, Carroll will probably only see another inch or two throughout the day.

One of the big factors of the storm continues to be the high winds. Krichinsky said the wind has been gusting up to 35 miles per hour, which can be significant when coupled with ice covered trees. He said fallen trees and power failures can be expected throughout the day.

Over the next few days he said the snow and sleet may melt, but the temperature will drop down below freezing in the evenings refreezing the melted precipitation and making walking and driving continue to be hazardous for the rest of the week. Krichinsky said there is no doubt in his mind that black ice will continue to be a major factor for Carroll residents until the weather warms up to the 40s this weekend.

School, libraries, senior centers and government offices were closed, although the overnight snow totals appeared to be not as fierce as predicted.

In the Manchester area in the county's northeast corner, about 6 inches of snow had fallen as of about 8 a.m., and the precipitation had turned more to freezing rain or sleet, with temperatures about 27 degrees.

A State Highway Administration traffic camera on Md. 30 near the Pennsylvania line showed tracks of black pavement on otherwise snow-covered Md. 30 -- but at 8 a.m. there were few vehicles on this road, which is normally busy with commuters.

Snow plows had already reached some areas, but side streets were largely white.

The Carroll County Emergency Operations Center had been activated Tuesday evening and remained in operation. Residents with questions about storm response may call 1-888-5-GET-EOC (1-888-543-8362).