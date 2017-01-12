Enjoy the warmth today before possible wintry mix arrives Saturday

After dealing with icy roads Wednesday morning, we'll enjoy an unusually warm winter day as highs will climb into the 60s across the region.

The record high for the day was 70 in 1890. There's a slight chance some area may approach 70, but it may depend just how much sun we get today.

After some showers overnight, today should be mostly dry and become partly cloudy. The overnight low will be in the upper 30s.

Friday should remain dry, but we'll fall back to the 40s for the high as a front crosses the area and stalls out to our south.

A few waves of low pressure will move along the front and they could bring a winter mix to the area to start the weekend.

It's too early to tell just what precipitation we'll see, but it could be a mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain. Stay tuned as the forecast develops as we get closer to the weekend.