Daily arrest story for February 28, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 2/28/17 COCHRANE, JABARI IMANI CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 2/28/17 GAINES, DEQUAN TYHEEM FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 2/28/17 JONES, JAMES EDWARD CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 2/28/17 SATTERFIELD, HEATHER LYNN ESCAPE - SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 2/28/17 SATTERFIELD, HEATHER LYNN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 2/28/17 SMUCK-SIMMONS, SEAN RYAN BURGLARY/SECOND DEGREE/GENERAL HELD AT CCDC 2/28/17 SUMMERS, LUVINE ARTHUR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 2/28/17 SUMMERS, LUVINE ARTHUR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 2/28/17 SUMMERS, LUVINE ARTHUR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 2/28/17 WATSON, MICHAEL ANTHONY CDS MANUF/DIST-NARC HELD AT CCDC