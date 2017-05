Daily arrest report for May 9, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 5/9/17 COLEMAN, WENDELL CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/9/17 COLEMAN, WENDELL POSS/REC CDS WHILE CONF/DET RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/9/17 COLEMAN, WENDELL POSS/REC CDS WHILE CONF/DET RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/9/17 COLEMAN, WENDELL CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/9/17 ESCOLOPIO, ZACHARY DAKOTA BURGLARY/SECOND DEGREE/GENERAL HELD AT CCDC 5/9/17 GREENSTREET, HOWARD CARROLL FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 5/9/17 HACKER, JEFFREY ALLAN SR ATTEMPTED SECOND DEGREE MURDER HELD AT CCDC 5/9/17 HAGAN, MATTHEW ALLEN CONTEMPT-VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 5/9/17 JOHNSON, MICHAEL ALLEN CRIMINALLY NEGLIGENT MANSLAUGHTER VEHICLE/VESSEL TAKEN BEFORE JUDGE 5/9/17 JOHNSON, MICHAEL ALLEN NEGLIGENT DRIVING TAKEN BEFORE JUDGE 5/9/17 JOHNSON, MICHAEL ALLEN FAILURE TO CONTROL SPEED TO AVOID COLLISION TAKEN BEFORE JUDGE 5/9/17 JOHNSON, MICHAEL ALLEN SPEED GREATER THAN REASONABLE TAKEN BEFORE JUDGE 5/9/17 LECKRON, SPENCER LEE JR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 5/9/17 LECKRON, SPENCER LEE JR VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 5/9/17 MIZE, BRENT XAVIER VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 5/9/17 MOBLEY, JOSHUA ONEIL CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/9/17 MONTI, GALEN ROBERT JR BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 5/9/17 POLK, JULIE ANN FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 5/9/17 WASHINGTON, BRYCE PERRY CDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE HELD AT CCDC