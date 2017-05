Daily arrest repot for May 6, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 5/6/17 JONES, TYRELL SAMUEL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/6/17 JONES, TYRELL SAMUEL BURGLARY-THIRD DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/6/17 STAYMATES, LINDSEY RENEE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/6/17 STAYMATES, LINDSEY RENEE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/6/17 STAYMATES, LINDSEY RENEE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/6/17 STAYMATES, LINDSEY RENEE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/6/17 STAYMATES, LINDSEY RENEE THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE