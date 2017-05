Daily arrest report for May 4, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 5/4/17 ADAMS, ZACHARY ANTHONY VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER RELEASED ON BOND 5/4/17 ADAMS, ZACHARY ANTHONY HARASS; A COURSE OF CONDUCT RELEASED ON BOND 5/4/17 ADAMS, ZACHARY ANTHONY STALKING RELEASED ON BOND 5/4/17 ADAMS, ZACHARY ANTHONY ELECTRONIC MAIL HARASS RELEASED ON BOND 5/4/17 BUTTS, SCOTT DOUGLAS THEFT-SCHEME: $10,000 TO UNDER $100,000 HELD AT CCDC 5/4/17 BUTTS, SCOTT DOUGLAS THEFT-SCHEME: $100,000 PLUS HELD AT CCDC 5/4/17 KINARD, TIFFANY SHANAE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/4/17 MUSE, NICHOLAS LLYOD THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/4/17 MUSE, NICHOLAS LLYOD LETTERS: OPEN WITHOUT PERMISSION RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/4/17 MUSE, NICHOLAS LLYOD BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/4/17 O'CONELL, LANNY JASON CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/4/17 O'CONELL, LANNY JASON CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE