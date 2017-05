Daily arrest report for May 25, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 5/25/17 LANE, ANDRE NMN DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE HELD AT CCDC 5/25/17 GASS, ALEXANDER LEE DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC 5/25/17 BROWN, TEMPEST AMBER-LEE THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/25/17 HEDDENS, STEVEN DANIEL JR FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 5/25/17 MUSE, NICHOLAS LLYOD THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/25/17 SCHISSLER, JESSE EDWARD IV MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 5/25/17 SCHISSLER, JESSE EDWARD IV ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 5/25/17 HERRION, RALPH LEE III FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/25/17 DAVIS, KIMBERLY SUE DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/25/17 DAVIS, KIMBERLY SUE RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/25/17 DAVIS, KIMBERLY SUE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/25/17 DAVIS, KIMBERLY SUE DISORDERLY CONDUCT RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/25/17 DAVIS, KIMBERLY SUE FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/25/17 DAVIS, KIMBERLY SUE FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/25/17 DAVIS, KIMBERLY SUE DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/25/17 SPINICCHIA, MELISSA JEAN CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/25/17 STROMBERG, KEITH ANDREW CDS DISTRIBUTE-NARCOTIC HELD AT CCDC