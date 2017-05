Daily arrest report for May 24, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 5/24/17 ALBRIGHT, JASON RAMSEY FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 5/24/17 ALBRIGHT, JASON RAMSEY FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 5/24/17 BECK, ANN MARIE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 5/24/17 BITTNER, JASON MATTHEW VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER HELD AT CCDC 5/24/17 BITTNER, JASON MATTHEW ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 5/24/17 BRUMBALOW, DENNIS CHRISTOPHER CHILD PORNOGRAPHY PROMOTE/DISTRIBUTE/W/INTENT/POSSESS RELEASED ON BOND 5/24/17 BRUMBALOW, DENNIS CHRISTOPHER CHILD PORNOGRAPHY PROMOTE/DISTRIBUTE/W/INTENT/POSSESS RELEASED ON BOND 5/24/17 BRUMBALOW, DENNIS CHRISTOPHER CHILD PORNOGRAPHY PROMOTE/DISTRIBUTE/W/INTENT/POSSESS RELEASED ON BOND 5/24/17 BRUMBALOW, DENNIS CHRISTOPHER CHILD PORNOGRAPHY PROMOTE/DISTRIBUTE/W/INTENT/POSSESS RELEASED ON BOND 5/24/17 BRUMBALOW, DENNIS CHRISTOPHER POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 5/24/17 BRUMBALOW, DENNIS CHRISTOPHER POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 5/24/17 BRUMBALOW, DENNIS CHRISTOPHER POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 5/24/17 BRUMBALOW, DENNIS CHRISTOPHER POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 5/24/17 BRUMBALOW, DENNIS CHRISTOPHER POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 5/24/17 BRUMBALOW, DENNIS CHRISTOPHER POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 5/24/17 BRUMBALOW, DENNIS CHRISTOPHER POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 5/24/17 BRUMBALOW, DENNIS CHRISTOPHER POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY RELEASED ON BOND 5/24/17 BRUMBALOW, DENNIS CHRISTOPHER RELEASED ON BOND 5/24/17 CALLARI, MATTHEW JAMES CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/24/17 DOVE, DANIEL CHRISTOPHER FAILURE TO COMPLY HELD AT CCDC 5/24/17 DOYLE, AMBER LYNN THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 5/24/17 GRIBBLE, KEVIN AARON ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/24/17 GRIFFIN, HOLLY JEAN CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA 5/24/17 GRIFFIN, HOLLY JEAN CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 5/24/17 HAYNIE, THOMAS DODSON JR CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 5/24/17 JUSTICE, CARLENE MARIE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA 5/24/17 MATHIS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN CHILD ABUSE-2ND DEGREE: HOUSE HELD AT CCDC 5/24/17 MATHIS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN CHILD ABUSE:2ND DEG CUST HELD AT CCDC 5/24/17 MATHIS, CHRISTOPHER ALLEN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 5/24/17 MULLINS, TRAVIS NMN FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/24/17 MUSE, NICHOLAS LLYOD THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 5/24/17 MUSE, NICHOLAS LLYOD BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 5/24/17 RHOTEN, CURTIS MILES TRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTY RELEASED ON BOND 5/24/17 RHOTEN, CURTIS MILES ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED ON BOND 5/24/17 RHOTEN, CURTIS MILES BURGLARY-THIRD DEGREE RELEASED ON BOND 5/24/17 RIGGS, MICHAEL WAYNE THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC