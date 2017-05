Daily arrest report for May 20, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 5/20/17 AHERN, SARA NICOLE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/20/17 BROSEKER, STEPHEN MICHAEL MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/20/17 BROSEKER, STEPHEN MICHAEL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/20/17 BROSEKER, STEPHEN MICHAEL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/20/17 FROLOV, DANIL SERGEYEVICH CDS:POSS W/INTENT DIST: NARC RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/20/17 FROLOV, DANIL SERGEYEVICH COMMON NUISANCE/DISTRIBUTE CDS RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/20/17 FROLOV, DANIL SERGEYEVICH CDS POSSESS/PURCHASE NONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/20/17 FROLOV, DANIL SERGEYEVICH CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/20/17 FROLOV, DANIL SERGEYEVICH OBSTRUCTING ; HINDERING A POLICE OFFICER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/20/17 FROLOV, DANIL SERGEYEVICH FIREWORKS POSSESS WITHOUT PERMIT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/20/17 FROLOV, DANIL SERGEYEVICH CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/20/17 FROLOV, DANIL SERGEYEVICH RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/20/17 GERALD, ANDRE JEROME JR DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/20/17 GERALD, ANDRE JEROME JR DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/20/17 GERALD, ANDRE JEROME JR DRIVING VEH IN VIOLATION FO RESTRICTED LIC REQUIREMENT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/20/17 GERALD, ANDRE JEROME JR DRIVING WITH ALCOHOL IN BLOOD IN VIOLATION OF COURT ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/20/17 GERALD, ANDRE JEROME JR DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/20/17 JOHNSON, MICHAEL GENT CONTEMPT OF PRE-TRIAL HELD AT CCDC