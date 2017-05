Daily arrest report for May 19, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 5/19/17 BLIZZARD, JOSEPH SCOTT VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 5/19/17 CLARK, DANIEL WILLARD ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE FAILING TO STOP HELD AT CCDC 5/19/17 EYLER, BRETT VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/19/17 RATLIFF, LAUREN ANN THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 5/19/17 RATLIFF, LAUREN ANN CDS:OBTAIN BY FRAUD HELD AT CCDC 5/19/17 REIFEL, SHAYNA MICHELLE CDS:POSS W/INTENT DIST: NARC RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/19/17 REIFEL, SHAYNA MICHELLE CDS POSSESS/PURCHASE NONCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/19/17 REIFEL, SHAYNA MICHELLE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/19/17 REIFEL, SHAYNA MICHELLE CDS POSSESS PACKAGING MATERIALS MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/19/17 REIFEL, SHAYNA MICHELLE POSS/REC CDS WHILE CONF/DET RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/19/17 REIFEL, SHAYNA MICHELLE POSS CONTBND-PLACE OF CONFINEMENT RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/19/17 REIFEL, SHAYNA MICHELLE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/19/17 RHOTEN, BRUCE EUGENE JR STALKING HELD AT CCDC 5/19/17 WEISHAAR, ANTHONY SCOTT CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/19/17 WEISHAAR, ANTHONY SCOTT DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CDS RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/19/17 WEISHAAR, ANTHONY SCOTT CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/19/17 WEISHAAR, ANTHONY SCOTT CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/19/17 WEISHAAR, ANTHONY SCOTT DRIVING,ATT TO DRIVE) VEH.WHILE IMPAIRED BY DRUGS OR ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE