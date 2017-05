Daily arrest report for May 18, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 5/18/17 CLASSING, SARA ANN VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 DIMARZO, DENNIS WAYNE PEACE ORDER: FAIL TO COMPLY RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/18/17 DIMARZO, DENNIS WAYNE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/18/17 DIMARZO, DENNIS WAYNE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/18/17 DIMARZO, DENNIS WAYNE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/18/17 ESCOLOPIO, ZACHARY DAKOTA CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 FRIEDMAN, APRIL LYN THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 FRIEDMAN, APRIL LYN FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 FRIEDMAN, APRIL LYN FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 KNOTT, KEVIN MICHAEL VIOLATION OF PROBATION 5/18/17 MORFOOT, KRISTINA NICOLE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 MORFOOT, KRISTINA NICOLE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 MORFOOT, KRISTINA NICOLE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 MORFOOT, KRISTINA NICOLE CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 MORFOOT, KRISTINA NICOLE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 RENDELMAN, MATTHEW EDWARD CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 RENDELMAN, MATTHEW EDWARD FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 RIGGS, MICHAEL WAYNE THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 RIGGS, MICHAEL WAYNE THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 RIGGS, MICHAEL WAYNE USE/DISCLOSE CREDIT CARD NUMBERS HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 RIGGS, MICHAEL WAYNE CONSPIRE - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 RIGGS, MICHAEL WAYNE CON - THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 RIGGS, MICHAEL WAYNE CON-FRAUD IDENT INFO THFT $1K-<$10K HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 RIGGS, MICHAEL WAYNE FRAUD IDENT INFO THFT $1K-<$10K HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 RIGGS, MICHAEL WAYNE CON-FRAUD ID INFO THFT $1K -<$10K HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 RIGGS, MICHAEL WAYNE FRAUD ID INFO THFT $1K -<$10K HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 RIGGS, MICHAEL WAYNE CON-USE/DISCLOSE CREDIT CARD NUMBERS HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 ROSS, MICHAEL JAY TRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTY RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/18/17 TERRY, JUSTIN LEE FAILURE TO COMPLY HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 WILES, DUSTIN CHANCE DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 5/18/17 WOLFORD, JO ANNA THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE