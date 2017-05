Daily arrest report for May 17, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 5/17/17 DAVIS, MORGANA ROSE THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 5/17/17 FRANKS, BILLIE JO THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 5/17/17 GARRETT, RONALD EDWARD JR NEGLIGENT MANSLAUGHTER-AUTO/BOAT/OTHER VEHICLE HELD AT CCDC 5/17/17 GISRIEL, JASON EARL DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 5/17/17 HUTSON, DENNIS ABRAHAM ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/17/17 RENNER, VERNON SAMUEL VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 5/17/17 WAGNER, BERNARD STEPHEN JR ARSON/THREAT HELD AT CCDC 5/17/17 WAGNER, BERNARD STEPHEN JR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 5/17/17 WAGNER, BERNARD STEPHEN JR MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 5/17/17 WISHON, JEREMY FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 5/17/17 WISHON, JEREMY FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 5/17/17 WISHON, JEREMY FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC