Daily arrest report for May 16, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 5/16/17 BROWN, MELVIN MARQUIS ESCAPE - SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 5/16/17 BROWN, TARA YALE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 5/16/17 CHEATWOOD, STEVEN CHRISTOPHER CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 5/16/17 FLETCHER, ABBY LEIGH CDS-POSS W/I DEL CONFINEMENT HELD AT CCDC 5/16/17 GISINER, CODEY ASHTON ARSON/THREAT HELD AT CCDC 5/16/17 HORNER, WILLIAM ROBERT DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/16/17 HORNER, WILLIAM ROBERT DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/16/17 HORNER, WILLIAM ROBERT DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/16/17 INTERIANO-PALMA, ARLE DANIEL CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/16/17 RILEY, STEPHEN DOUGLAS CONTEMPT OF PRE-TRIAL HELD AT CCDC 5/16/17 SHAFFER, ADAM DANIEL VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 5/16/17 SHAFFER, ADAM DANIEL VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 5/16/17 SHAFFER, ADAM DANIEL VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 5/16/17 STAYMATES, LINDSEY RENEE THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE 5/16/17 STAYMATES, LINDSEY RENEE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 5/16/17 STAYMATES, LINDSEY RENEE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA