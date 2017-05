Daily arrest report for May 15, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 5/15/17 ALLEN, BOYCE LEE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/15/17 BIGHAM, AMBER LOUISE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 5/15/17 CROWN, STEPHANIE ELIZABETH CONTEMPT-VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 5/15/17 CROWN, STEPHANIE ELIZABETH VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 5/15/17 CROWN, STEPHANIE ELIZABETH VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 5/15/17 CROWN, STEPHANIE ELIZABETH VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 5/15/17 EDWARDS, KATHY LYNN CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/15/17 FISHER, DAVID LEE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/15/17 LONG, RIDGE A CDS:POSS W/INTENT DIST: NARC HELD AT CCDC 5/15/17 LONG, RIDGE A CDS:POSS W/INTENT DIST: NARC HELD AT CCDC 5/15/17 LONG, RIDGE A FORGERY/PRIV DOCUMENT/POSSESS HELD AT CCDC 5/15/17 LONG, RIDGE A CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 5/15/17 LONG, RIDGE A CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 5/15/17 LONG, RIDGE A CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 5/15/17 LONG, RIDGE A CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 5/15/17 LONG, RIDGE A CDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE HELD AT CCDC 5/15/17 LONG, RIDGE A POSSESSION OF SUSPENDED LICENSE HELD AT CCDC 5/15/17 LONG, RIDGE A DRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSPENDED UNDER HELD AT CCDC 5/15/17 LONG, RIDGE A DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC 5/15/17 LONG, RIDGE A OPERATING UNREGISTERED VEH ON HWY HELD AT CCDC 5/15/17 LOUBRIEL, REBECCA MARIE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 5/15/17 RHOTEN, CHARLES LACEY ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 5/15/17 SHIEVER, MICHAEL BRADLEY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT 5/15/17 SHIEVER, MICHAEL BRADLEY INTOXICATED ENDANGER 5/15/17 SHIEVER, MICHAEL BRADLEY ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE 5/15/17 SHIEVER, MICHAEL BRADLEY ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE 5/15/17 SHIEVER, MICHAEL BRADLEY 5/15/17 SHIEVER, MICHAEL BRADLEY 5/15/17 SHIEVER, MICHAEL BRADLEY 5/15/17 THOMPSON, AMY SAMANTHA VOGEL CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 5/15/17 WHITE, HILIARY ELIZABETH CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC