Daily arrest report for May 14, 2016

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|5/14/17
|DEBERNARDO, ALAN THOMAS
|CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|5/14/17
|HENRY, SCOTT JAMES
|CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|5/14/17
|HENRY, SCOTT JAMES
|CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA
|RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
|5/14/17
|RAINES, CHRISTOPHER LEE
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE