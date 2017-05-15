150-year legacy at stake in Carroll County legal battle

Daily arrest report for May 14, 2016

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
5/14/17DEBERNARDO, ALAN THOMASCONTEMPT OF COURT/FTARELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
5/14/17HENRY, SCOTT JAMESCDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANARELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
5/14/17HENRY, SCOTT JAMESCDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANARELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE
5/14/17RAINES, CHRISTOPHER LEEASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
Copyright © 2017, The Baltimore Sun
59°