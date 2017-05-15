Daily arrest report for May 14, 2016

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 5/14/17 DEBERNARDO, ALAN THOMAS CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/14/17 HENRY, SCOTT JAMES CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/14/17 HENRY, SCOTT JAMES CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/14/17 RAINES, CHRISTOPHER LEE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE