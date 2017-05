Daily arrest report for May 12, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 5/12/17 BLANCO-AGUILERA, JUAN JOSE DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 5/12/17 BLOOMFIELD, HEATHER ANN BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/12/17 BLOOMFIELD, HEATHER ANN CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/12/17 BLOOMFIELD, HEATHER ANN CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 5/12/17 BROWN, CONNOR GRANT LASER POINTER-AIRPLANE HELD AT CCDC 5/12/17 ECKARD, CHRISTINA REBEKAH BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/12/17 GAREY, ELLYNE MARIE DISTURB THE PEACE 5/12/17 GAREY, ELLYNE MARIE FALSE IMPRISONMENT 5/12/17 GAREY, ELLYNE MARIE ROBBERY 5/12/17 GAREY, ELLYNE MARIE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 5/12/17 GAREY, ELLYNE MARIE MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 5/12/17 GAREY, ELLYNE MARIE RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST 5/12/17 GAREY, ELLYNE MARIE ROGUE AND VAGABOND 5/12/17 GAREY, ELLYNE MARIE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE 5/12/17 GAREY, ELLYNE MARIE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE 5/12/17 GAREY, ELLYNE MARIE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE 5/12/17 GAREY, ELLYNE MARIE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE 5/12/17 HILL, TYLER GARFIELD BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/12/17 JOHNSON, MICHAEL GENT VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER 5/12/17 JOHNSON, NICKOYA KERREL CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/12/17 JUSTICE, CARLENE MARIE BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/12/17 MILLER, JUSTIN ANDREW DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC 5/12/17 MORAN, ADRIAN LUCERO DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 5/12/17 RHODES, MITCHELL ALLEN DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 5/12/17 ROSS, MICHAEL JAY MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/12/17 ROSS, MICHAEL JAY BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND