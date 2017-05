Daily arrest report for May 11, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 5/11/17 BANGE, HUNTER LEE MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 RELEASED ON BOND 5/11/17 BANGE, HUNTER LEE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED ON BOND 5/11/17 BANGE, HUNTER LEE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED ON BOND 5/11/17 BANGE, HUNTER LEE BURGLARY-THIRD DEGREE RELEASED ON BOND 5/11/17 BRAVO, FRANCISCO SOTO DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC 5/11/17 DEEL, WILLIAM DENNIS CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/11/17 DELIBERTIS, SHAWN OTTO DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 5/11/17 EPPS, TRISTIAN RANARD CON-FAILURE TO APPEAR RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/11/17 GLASS, MATTHEW PATRICK RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HELD AT CCDC 5/11/17 MADISON, JOHN EVERETT VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER HELD AT CCDC 5/11/17 VERBIN-HEDGER, LOGAN MAURICE CDS: POSSESSION-MARIJUANA 10 GM+ RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/11/17 VERBIN-HEDGER, LOGAN MAURICE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/11/17 VERBIN-HEDGER, LOGAN MAURICE CDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/11/17 VERBIN-HEDGER, LOGAN MAURICE CDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/11/17 VERBIN-HEDGER, LOGAN MAURICE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/11/17 VERBIN-HEDGER, LOGAN MAURICE CDS POSSESS PACKAGING MATERIALS MANUFACTURE, DISTRIBUTION RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/11/17 VERBIN-HEDGER, LOGAN MAURICE MARIJUANA PARA POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/11/17 WILLIS, JOSEPH TYRONE DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC 5/11/17 WOOD, LATISHA KAMICA TELEPHONE MISUSE: REPEATED CALLS RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/11/17 WOOD, LATISHA KAMICA TELEPHONE MISUSE: REPEATED CALLS RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/11/17 WOOD, LATISHA KAMICA TELEPHONE MISUSE: REPEATED CALLS RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/11/17 WOOD, LATISHA KAMICA SCHOOL: DISTURB OPERATION RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/11/17 WOOD, LATISHA KAMICA CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND