Daily arrest report for May 10, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 5/10/17 CALDWELL, JOHN KIPLING VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/10/17 HAMMOND, MARTIE LOUISE THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC 5/10/17 HILL, ANTHONIO WILLIS DRIVING ON REVOKED LIC & PRIV HELD AT CCDC 5/10/17 PAGE, RICHARD WILLIAM DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE HELD AT CCDC 5/10/17 PARSONS, EMILY CATHERINE CDS: POSSESSION-MARIJUANA 10 GM+ 5/10/17 PARSONS, EMILY CATHERINE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA 5/10/17 PARSONS, EMILY CATHERINE POSS CONTBND-PLACE OF CONFINEMENT 5/10/17 PARSONS, EMILY CATHERINE POSS/REC CDS WHILE CONF/DET 5/10/17 STILL, JOHN WILLIAM III DISTURB THE PEACE HELD AT CCDC 5/10/17 STILL, JOHN WILLIAM III OBSTRUCTING ; HINDERING A POLICE OFFICER HELD AT CCDC 5/10/17 STILL, JOHN WILLIAM III OBSTRUCT FIREFIGHTERS ETC. HELD AT CCDC 5/10/17 STILL, JOHN WILLIAM III DISORDERLY CONDUCT HELD AT CCDC 5/10/17 STILL, JOHN WILLIAM III RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST HELD AT CCDC 5/10/17 STILL, JOHN WILLIAM III ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 5/10/17 STONE, DAVID LEE SR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/10/17 WHITE, MATTHEW RICHARD THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 5/10/17 WHITE, MATTHEW RICHARD REGULATED FIREARM STOLEN - POSSESS/SELL/TRANSFER/DISPOSE OF HELD AT CCDC 5/10/17 WHITE, MATTHEW RICHARD REG FIREARM-UNLAWFUL SALE/TRANS HELD AT CCDC 5/10/17 WHITE, MATTHEW RICHARD ILLEGAL POSS AMMO HELD AT CCDC 5/10/17 WHITE, MATTHEW RICHARD REGULATED FIREARM:ILLEGAL POSSESSION HELD AT CCDC 5/10/17 WHITE, MATTHEW RICHARD BURGLARY/SECOND DEGREE/FIREARM HELD AT CCDC 5/10/17 WHITE, MATTHEW RICHARD CONSPIRACY/BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 5/10/17 WHITE, MATTHEW RICHARD BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC