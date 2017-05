Daily arrest report for May 1, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 5/1/17 BAKER, ANDREW JAY DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 5/1/17 BRAGG, THOMAS ALAN CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 5/1/17 CAHILL, BRANDON MITCHELL VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 5/1/17 CAHILL, BRANDON MITCHELL VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 5/1/17 COOK, VONZELL MANDARIN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 5/1/17 CRANE, MACEN LEE REGULATED FIREARM STOLEN - POSSESS/SELL/TRANSFER/DISPOSE OF HELD AT CCDC 5/1/17 HEINTZ, JAVIN MARCUS CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/1/17 HEINTZ, JAVIN MARCUS CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/1/17 OBERMEYER, CHARLES ROBERT 3RD CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 5/1/17 ROBINSON, SEAN MATTHEU FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC