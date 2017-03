Daily arrest report for March 7, 2017

3/7/17 ABBOTT, ALYSSA MARIE THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC

3/7/17 BLACK, JOHN WESTLEY III THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE

3/7/17 BLACK, JOHN WESTLEY III CON-ROBBERY

3/7/17 BLACK, JOHN WESTLEY III ROBBERY

3/7/17 EDWARDS, CHRISTOPHER STAUBIN WEAR, CARRY AND TRANSPORT HANDGUN UPON THEIR PERSON

3/7/17 EDWARDS, CHRISTOPHER STAUBIN FIREARM USE/FELONY/VIOLENT CRIME

3/7/17 EDWARDS, CHRISTOPHER STAUBIN ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE

3/7/17 EDWARDS, CHRISTOPHER STAUBIN ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE

3/7/17 EDWARDS, CHRISTOPHER STAUBIN CARJACKING

3/7/17 EDWARDS, CHRISTOPHER STAUBIN FAIL OF DRIVER IN ACCIDENT TO FURNISH REQ ID AND LIC

3/7/17 EDWARDS, CHRISTOPHER STAUBIN FAILURE TO RETURN TO & REMAIN @ SCENE OF ACCIDENT INVOLVING

3/7/17 EDWARDS, CHRISTOPHER STAUBIN FAILURE TO STOP AFTER ACCIDENT INVOLVING DAMAGE TO ATTENDED

3/7/17 EDWARDS, CHRISTOPHER STAUBIN ATT TO ELUDE POLICE IN OFFICIAL POLICE VEH FAILING TO STOP

3/7/17 ELLERBY, TYRONE ERNEST CDS:POSS W/INTENT DIST: NARC

3/7/17 ELLERBY, TYRONE ERNEST CDS:POSS W/INTENT DIST: NARC

3/7/17 ELLERBY, TYRONE ERNEST CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA

3/7/17 ELLERBY, TYRONE ERNEST CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA

3/7/17 ELLERBY, TYRONE ERNEST CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA

3/7/17 EYLER, CODY SCOTT FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC

3/7/17 GARRISON, MICHAEL RAPHAEL JR THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC

3/7/17 GARRISON, MICHAEL RAPHAEL JR MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC

3/7/17 GARRISON, MICHAEL RAPHAEL JR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC

3/7/17 GARRISON, MICHAEL RAPHAEL JR ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC

3/7/17 GARRISON, MICHAEL RAPHAEL JR CONSPIRE-HOME INVASION HELD AT CCDC

3/7/17 GARRISON, MICHAEL RAPHAEL JR HOME INVASION HELD AT CCDC

3/7/17 HORN, RICHARD BERNARD DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

3/7/17 HORN, RICHARD BERNARD DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OUT OF STATE LIC. RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

3/7/17 HORN, RICHARD BERNARD CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE

3/7/17 ROBINSON, ANTOINE ANTONIO CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA

3/7/17 ROBINSON, ANTOINE ANTONIO CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA

3/7/17 ROBINSON, ANTOINE ANTONIO CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA

3/7/17 SCHEIHING, LINDA MARIE ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE FAILING TO STOP RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE