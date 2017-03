Daily arrest report for March 6, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 3/6/17 BRANSON, JAMES ROBERT JR FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 3/6/17 LAMAR, JACOB STEPHEN CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 3/6/17 LAPADAT, BENONE FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC 3/6/17 MATHIAS, DYLON SCOTT THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 3/6/17 MATHIAS, DYLON SCOTT CON-ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 3/6/17 MATHIAS, DYLON SCOTT ROBBERY HELD AT CCDC 3/6/17 MCCARTER, KANE ALAN DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC 3/6/17 REED, BRUCE ERIC DRIVING, ATTEMPTING TO DRIVE VEH. WHILE IMPAIRED BY CDS 3/6/17 ROHRS, MARK ANTHONY DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OUT OF STATE LIC. RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/6/17 ROHRS, MARK ANTHONY DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/6/17 SHIPP, TIMMY FRANK CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 3/6/17 TRUE, ROY JEFFERSON TRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTY HELD AT CCDC 3/6/17 TRUE, ROY JEFFERSON HARASS; A COURSE OF CONDUCT HELD AT CCDC 3/6/17 TRUE, ROY JEFFERSON PEACE ORDER: FAIL TO COMPLY HELD AT CCDC 3/6/17 WAGAMAN, COLBY EDWARD CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/6/17 WAGAMAN, COLBY EDWARD CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/6/17 WAYSON, AUGUSTUS THOMAS III ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 3/6/17 WILTSHIRE, SHARISE ELIZABETH CHILD ABUSE:2ND DEG CUST RELEASED ON BOND 3/6/17 WILTSHIRE, SHARISE ELIZABETH ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED ON BOND