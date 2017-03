Daily arrest report for March 4, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 3/4/17 CALDWELL, JOHN KIPLING ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/4/17 GRIFFITH, BRYAN DOUGLAS CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/4/17 HANEY, PETE LEE INTOXICATED ENDANGER HELD AT CCDC 3/4/17 HANEY, PETE LEE FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER HELD AT CCDC 3/4/17 HANEY, PETE LEE RESIST/INTERFERE WITH ARREST HELD AT CCDC 3/4/17 HANEY, PETE LEE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 3/4/17 HANEY, PETE LEE ASSAULT SEC DEG-LE/P;P/FIRE/EMS HELD AT CCDC 3/4/17 LAPADAT, BENONE CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA HELD AT CCDC 3/4/17 LAPADAT, BENONE FRAUD-PER.IDENT.AVOID PROS HELD AT CCDC 3/4/17 LAPADAT, BENONE POSS ETC. RE-ENCODER/SKIMMING DEV HELD AT CCDC 3/4/17 LAPADAT, BENONE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 3/4/17 LAPADAT, BENONE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 3/4/17 POWERS, MICHAEL WEBSTER DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/4/17 POWERS, MICHAEL WEBSTER DRIVING WITH ALCOHOL IN BLOOD IN VIOLATION OF COURT ORDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/4/17 POWERS, MICHAEL WEBSTER FAILING TO PERFORM REQUIRED ACT PERTAINING TO DRIVERS LIC RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/4/17 POWERS, MICHAEL WEBSTER DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/4/17 VELCU, PETRICA MARADONA POSS ETC. RE-ENCODER/SKIMMING DEV HELD AT CCDC 3/4/17 VELCU, PETRICA MARADONA CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 3/4/17 VELCU, PETRICA MARADONA CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC