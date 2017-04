Daily arrest report for March 31, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 3/31/17 ALDER, JULIA ROSE ESCAPE - SECOND DEGREE 3/31/17 BYRNS, COTIE ALLEN BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 3/31/17 CHANEY-SEMOLA, CHERYL ANN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/31/17 DAVIS, MILES DEMEERS EXLEY ARSON/THREAT HELD AT CCDC 3/31/17 DAVIS, MILES DEMEERS EXLEY VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER HELD AT CCDC 3/31/17 DAVIS, MILES DEMEERS EXLEY VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER HELD AT CCDC 3/31/17 EYLER, DEEYA MARIE DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/31/17 EYLER, DEEYA MARIE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/31/17 FRAZIER, MELISSA DEAN THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 HELD AT CCDC 3/31/17 GREEN, BRANDON KEITH VIOLATION OF PRETRIAL HELD AT CCDC 3/31/17 LATIMER, WADE LAWRENCE DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 3/31/17 LORD, ROBERT KEITH VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 3/31/17 MALONE, GREGORY WILLIE CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/31/17 MALONE, GREGORY WILLIE CDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/31/17 MALONE, KAYLA MARIE CDS: POSSESSION-MARIJUANA 10 GM+ RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/31/17 MILLER, HATTIE ELAINE CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 3/31/17 PETERS, ERIC JAMES BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 3/31/17 SCHNEIDER, MICHAEL BRIAN CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC