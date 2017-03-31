Student at Baltimore Design School mourned after shooting

Daily arrest report for March 30, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest DateNameStatute DescDisposition
3/30/17BELLUSCI, MARK SAMUELVIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDERRELEASED ON BOND
3/30/17DAVIS, STEVEN JOSEPHFAILURE TO APPEARHELD AT CCDC
3/30/17KRUG, TIMOTHY JACOBASSAULT-SECOND DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
3/30/17ROSS, BRANDON DAVONTHEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUEHELD AT CCDC
3/30/17ROSS, BRANDON DAVONTHEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUEHELD AT CCDC
3/30/17ROSS, BRANDON DAVONMALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000HELD AT CCDC
3/30/17ROSS, BRANDON DAVONBURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLINGHELD AT CCDC
3/30/17ROSS, BRANDON DAVONBURGLARY-FIRST DEGREEHELD AT CCDC
