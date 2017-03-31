Daily arrest report for March 30, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.
|Arrest Date
|Name
|Statute Desc
|Disposition
|3/30/17
|BELLUSCI, MARK SAMUEL
|VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER
|RELEASED ON BOND
|3/30/17
|DAVIS, STEVEN JOSEPH
|FAILURE TO APPEAR
|HELD AT CCDC
|3/30/17
|KRUG, TIMOTHY JACOB
|ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC
|3/30/17
|ROSS, BRANDON DAVON
|THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE
|HELD AT CCDC
|3/30/17
|ROSS, BRANDON DAVON
|THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE
|HELD AT CCDC
|3/30/17
|ROSS, BRANDON DAVON
|MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000
|HELD AT CCDC
|3/30/17
|ROSS, BRANDON DAVON
|BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING
|HELD AT CCDC
|3/30/17
|ROSS, BRANDON DAVON
|BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE
|HELD AT CCDC