Daily arrest report for March 30, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 3/30/17 BELLUSCI, MARK SAMUEL VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER RELEASED ON BOND 3/30/17 DAVIS, STEVEN JOSEPH FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 3/30/17 KRUG, TIMOTHY JACOB ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 3/30/17 ROSS, BRANDON DAVON THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 3/30/17 ROSS, BRANDON DAVON THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 3/30/17 ROSS, BRANDON DAVON MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 3/30/17 ROSS, BRANDON DAVON BURGLARY-FOURTH DEGREE-DWELLING HELD AT CCDC 3/30/17 ROSS, BRANDON DAVON BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC