Daily arrest report for March 29, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 3/29/17 BIVINS, SPENCER ROBERT FAILURE TO COMPLY HELD AT CCDC 3/29/17 BIVINS, SPENCER ROBERT FAILURE TO COMPLY HELD AT CCDC 3/29/17 DAYTON, JOHN ALFRED CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/29/17 DOWDEN, KIMBERLY JO THEFT-SCHEME: $1000 TO UNDER $10,000 RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 3/29/17 GARCIA-RUIZ, MARCO TULIO THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 3/29/17 GARCIA-RUIZ, MARCO TULIO BURGLARY- FOURTH DEGREE THEFT HELD AT CCDC 3/29/17 HAMM, DARLENE MARIE THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED ON BOND 3/29/17 HAMM, DARLENE MARIE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED ON BOND 3/29/17 HAMM, DARLENE MARIE CON-ROBBERY RELEASED ON BOND 3/29/17 HAMM, DARLENE MARIE ROBBERY RELEASED ON BOND 3/29/17 HAYNIE, THOMAS DODSON JR CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 3/29/17 NELSON, COREY MICHAEL DANGEROUS WEAPON: WEAR AND CARRY WITH INTENT TO INJURE RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 3/29/17 NELSON, COREY MICHAEL RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 3/29/17 NELSON, COREY MICHAEL ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 3/29/17 NELSON, COREY MICHAEL ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE RELEASED TO OTHER AGENCY 3/29/17 PAJACK, MILTON JOHN III THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED ON BOND 3/29/17 PAJACK, MILTON JOHN III BURGLARY/SECOND DEGREE/GENERAL RELEASED ON BOND 3/29/17 ROGERS, TIFFANY ANN DRIVING WHILE LIC. SUSPENDED UNDER RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/29/17 ROGERS, TIFFANY ANN DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LIC & PRIV RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/29/17 ROGERS, TIFFANY ANN DRIVING WITHOUT LICENSE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/29/17 SMITH, BRANDON DOUGLAS THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 3/29/17 SMITH, TIMOTHY ROBERT TRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTY RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 3/29/17 TASKER, JONATHAN ALLEN CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 3/29/17 TRIMMER, MEGAN LYN DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/29/17 TRIMMER, MEGAN LYN DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/29/17 TRIMMER, MEGAN LYN DRIVING VEH WHILE IMPAIRED BY ALCOHOL RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE