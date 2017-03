Daily arrest report for March 21, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 3/21/17 ALBARADO-LOPEZ, DIEGO VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 ALBARADO-LOPEZ, DIEGO ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 BARNES, RODNEY LEON DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 BARNES, RODNEY LEON DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 ELLERBY, TYRONE ERNEST CDS:POSS W/INTENT DIST: NARC HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 ELLERBY, TYRONE ERNEST CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 ELLERBY, TYRONE ERNEST CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 ELLERBY, TYRONE ERNEST CDS:POSS W/INTENT DIST: NARC HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 FEW, TERRY LAMAR THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 FEW, TERRY LAMAR THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 FEW, TERRY LAMAR TRESPASS-POSTED PROPERTY HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 FEW, TERRY LAMAR MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 FEW, TERRY LAMAR BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 FEW, TERRY LAMAR BURGLARY-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 GRINDER, ERIC WAYNE SEX ABUSE MINOR HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 GRINDER, ERIC WAYNE CDS DISTRIBUTE - OTHER HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 GRINDER, ERIC WAYNE POSSESS CHILD PORNOGRAPHY HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 GRINDER, ERIC WAYNE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 GRINDER, ERIC WAYNE SEX ABUSE MINOR-CONTINUING COURSE OF CONDUCT HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 KOLPER, JOSHUA LEE ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 3/21/17 LYBA, SEAN AUSTIN DISORDERLY CONDUCT 3/21/17 LYBA, SEAN AUSTIN ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE 3/21/17 MOORE, CHARLES ROBERT ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 MORT, JENNIFER MARIE CDS: POSSESS/DISTRIBUTE TO - ADMINISTER EQUIPMENT HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 PENN, DEANDRE JULLION THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 3/21/17 PENN, DEANDRE JULLION FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 3/21/17 RISHEL, KAITLIN NICOLE CHRISTINA CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS