Daily arrest report for March 20, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 3/20/17 DREHER, HANNAH BETH CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/20/17 GARY, STEVEN DAVID VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 3/20/17 GOODMAN, DONNIE JOE III CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD ON MULTIPLE ARRESTS 3/20/17 GOODMAN, DONNIE JOE III VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 3/20/17 GOODMAN, DONNIE JOE III FAILURE TO APPEAR HELD AT CCDC 3/20/17 KIDD, VERNON JOSEPH JR CDS:POSS W/INTENT DIST: NARC HELD AT CCDC 3/20/17 KIDD, VERNON JOSEPH JR CDS:IMPORT INTO STATE HELD AT CCDC 3/20/17 KIDD, VERNON JOSEPH JR CDS:COMMON NUISANCE: DISTRIBUTE NARCOTIC HELD AT CCDC 3/20/17 KIDD, VERNON JOSEPH JR CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA HELD AT CCDC 3/20/17 KIDD, VERNON JOSEPH JR CDS POSSESS - LARGE AMOUNT HELD AT CCDC 3/20/17 KIDD, VERNON JOSEPH JR CON-CDS DISTRIBUTE-NARCOTIC HELD AT CCDC 3/20/17 QUESENBERRY, DAVID WILLIAM JR CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA 3/20/17 REDMOND, KENNETH JAMES THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 3/20/17 REDMOND, KENNETH JAMES CONSPIRE - THEFT: LESS $1,000 VALUE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 3/20/17 RUNKLES, JESSICA ANNE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA 3/20/17 WITZEN, KIRK RANDALL JR FAILURE TO COMPLY HELD AT CCDC