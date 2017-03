Daily arrest report for March 19, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 3/19/17 DURHAM, PAUL DAVID JR ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 3/19/17 DURHAM, PAUL DAVID JR ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 3/19/17 EVIANIAK, RAYMOND ELISHA FALSE IMPRISONMENT HELD AT CCDC 3/19/17 EVIANIAK, RAYMOND ELISHA RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT HELD AT CCDC 3/19/17 EVIANIAK, RAYMOND ELISHA ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 3/19/17 EVIANIAK, RAYMOND ELISHA ASSAULT-FIRST DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 3/19/17 WITZEN, KIRK RANDALL JR CONTEMPT/VIOLATION OF CONDITIONS OF PROBATION