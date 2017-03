Daily arrest report for March 17, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 3/17/17 ADAMS, DANNY EUGENE THEFT: $1,000 TO UNDER $10,000 HELD AT CCDC 3/17/17 ADAMS, DANNY EUGENE MOTOR VEHICLE/UNLAWFUL TAKING HELD AT CCDC 3/17/17 ADAMS, DANNY EUGENE ESCAPE - SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 3/17/17 ADAMS, DANNY EUGENE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 3/17/17 ADAMS, DANNY EUGENE VIOLATION OF PROBATION HELD AT CCDC 3/17/17 ADAMS, DANNY EUGENE FAILURE TO COMPLY HELD AT CCDC 3/17/17 ADAMS, DANNY EUGENE FAILURE TO COMPLY HELD AT CCDC 3/17/17 ADAMS, DANNY EUGENE UNAUTH REMOVAL OF PROP HELD AT CCDC 3/17/17 ADAMS, DANNY EUGENE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 3/17/17 BOWIE, DANIEL LORENZO CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 3/17/17 CONNERS, KRISTY RENEE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 3/17/17 DESHESKY, KATHERINE ELIZABETH ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/17/17 GALLAGHER, JOSEPH EDWARD III ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED ON BOND 3/17/17 HOOPER, BLISS GARLAND SEX OFF 4TH DEGREE-SEX CONTACT HELD AT CCDC 3/17/17 HOOPER, BLISS GARLAND ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE HELD AT CCDC 3/17/17 HORNFECK, DAVID RICHARD DRIVING WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL PER SE HELD AT CCDC 3/17/17 HUTSLAR, JONATHAN MARVIN-LOWL ATTEMPT BY DRIVER TO ELUDE UNIFORMED POLICE FAILING TO STOP HELD AT CCDC 3/17/17 MCKINLEY, JESSICA CHRISTINE PERSON DRIVING M/V ON HWY. ON REVOKED OUT OF STATE LICENSE RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/17/17 MCKINLEY, JESSICA CHRISTINE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED OUT OF STATE LIC. RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/17/17 SMITH, JEFFREY CRAIG JR CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/17/17 SMITH, JEFFREY CRAIG JR CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/17/17 SMITH, JEFFREY CRAIG JR HELD AT CCDC