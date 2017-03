Daily arrest report for March 16, 2017

The following is the daily intake report for the Carroll County Detention Center provided by the Central Booking Unit. For more information, visit the Maryland Judiciary Case Search website.

Arrest Date Name Statute Desc Disposition 3/16/17 DUNFORD, WALTER FRANKLIN III VIOLATE EXPARTE/PROTECTIVE ORDER 3/16/17 DUNFORD, WALTER FRANKLIN III MALICIOUS DESTRUCTION OF PROPERTY/VALUE LESS THAN $1,000 3/16/17 EVANS, BLAKE RYAN TRESPASS: PRIVATE PROPERTY RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/16/17 FLETCHER, ABBY LEIGH CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/16/17 FLETCHER, ABBY LEIGH CDS-POSS W/I DEL CONFINEMENT RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/16/17 FLETCHER, ABBY LEIGH CDS:POSSESS-NOT MARIJUANA RELEASED-PERSONAL RECOGNIZANCE 3/16/17 GATELY, CARIG JOHN INTOXICATED ENDANGER RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 3/16/17 GATELY, CARIG JOHN ASSAULT-SECOND DEGREE RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 3/16/17 JOHNSON, JEFFERY ALLAN FAILURE TO OBEY A REASONABLE AND LAWFUL ORDER RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 3/16/17 JOHNSON, JEFFERY ALLAN THEFT LESS THAN $100.00 RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 3/16/17 JOHNSON, JEFFERY ALLAN ROGUE AND VAGABOND RELEASED-UNSECURED BOND 3/16/17 RAY, DANTE MILTON CDS: POSSESSION-MARIJUANA 10 GM+ 3/16/17 RAY, DANTE MILTON CDS:POSSESS PARAPHERNALIA 3/16/17 RAY, DANTE MILTON CDS POSSESS WITH INTENT TO DISTRIBUTE 3/16/17 SHORTLEY, TED RYAN CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 3/16/17 TERRY, JUSTIN LEE CONTEMPT OF COURT/FTA HELD AT CCDC 3/16/17 TOPPER, TYLER EDWARD FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE HELD AT CCDC